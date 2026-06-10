IndiGo Weighs Himalayan Overflights To Offset Airspace Disruptions

Indian aviation major IndiGo is exploring the possibility of operating flights over the Himalayan region as persistent airspace restrictions continue to disrupt its international operations.

The prolonged closures and limitations, triggered initially by last year’s Operation Sindoor and more recently by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, have forced Indian carriers to reroute flights bound for Europe, North America and Canada, resulting in longer flight times and increased costs.

Historically, Indian airlines have steered clear of overflying the Himalayas because of operational and safety concerns.

The mountain range, which includes some of the tallest peaks in the world such as Mount Everest, K2 and Kanchenjunga, presents significant weather and emergency diversion challenges.

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The absence of suitably equipped diversion airports and highly unpredictable mountain weather — which can produce severe turbulence — has discouraged routine commercial flights over this terrain.

However, with current airspace closures significantly affecting network planning and aircraft utilisation, IndiGo is evaluating alternative routing options that include Himalayan overflights, Moneycontrol reported.

The airline is focusing on enhancing aircraft capabilities and examining new routes to mitigate the impact of restricted airspace.

India is considering new routes over the Himalayas to counter limitations imposed over Pakistan’s airspace, the report says.

IndiGo is well equipped and capable of operating on these potential paths, though such operations would require multiple regulatory approvals, tailored crew training, advanced navigation procedures and robust performance assessments to meet stringent safety standards.

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The consideration reflects broader pressures on Indian carriers to innovate in response to geopolitical disruptions that have reshaped global aviation corridors.

Several international airlines have already altered flight paths due to conflicts and closed airspace, leading to longer journeys, higher fuel burn and elevated operating costs.

Airspace constraints have already affected IndiGo’s schedules. On June 2, the airline announced it will temporarily discontinue flights to and from Manchester from August 31, 2026, citing continuous international airspace challenges.

Earlier in February, it suspended services to Copenhagen and cut frequencies to London for similar reasons.

Looking ahead, IndiGo aims to grow its fleet share of long‑range aircraft such as the A321XLR and widebodies to expand its international footprint.

The carrier plans to increase A321XLR and widebody capacity from 4% in FY26 to 10‑15% by FY30, and target 40% of total capacity for international operations by the same year, including A320/A321 services for short‑haul international routes.

As IndiGo prepares to deploy more long‑range aircraft across overseas routes, finding efficient alternatives to restricted corridors has become increasingly crucial to sustaining its global expansion strategy.