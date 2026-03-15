IndiGo Suspends Flights To Seven Middle East Cities Till March 28, Regional Conflict & Airspace Restrictions Force Network Changes

IndiGo has suspended planned flights to seven Middle East destinations, including Doha and Kuwait, until March 28 due to regional conflict and airspace restrictions. | File pic

New Delhi: India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has decided to suspend its planned flights to seven destinations in the Middle East till March 28 due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

The affected destinations include Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. The airline said the suspension is part of temporary operational changes to ensure passenger safety and manage the current situation in West Asia.

The decision comes as tensions and military activity in the region have disrupted normal air travel routes and created uncertainty for airlines.

Operational Adjustments in the Region

Despite the suspension of some routes, IndiGo will still maintain a strong presence in the Middle East. The airline said it plans to operate 252 weekly flights to and from the region between March 16 and March 28.

According to the airline, these changes are being made to align flight capacity with the current conditions while still maintaining essential connectivity for passengers travelling between India and the Middle East.

IndiGo added that it will continue to closely monitor developments and make further changes if required.

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Conflict Impacting Air Travel

Flight operations in the region have been affected by the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28.

The situation has led to airspace restrictions, airport congestion, and rising operational costs for airlines. Fuel prices and insurance costs for flights operating in sensitive regions have also increased significantly.

Airlines across the world have been adjusting flight routes and schedules to avoid high-risk airspaces.

Air India Continues Flights to West Asia

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express will continue operations to West Asia.

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The airlines said they plan to operate 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the region on March 15.

Out of these, 52 flights will connect India with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, depending on slot availability and conditions at departure airports.

The airlines said operations will continue subject to operational and safety conditions, as the situation in the region remains uncertain.