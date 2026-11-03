IndiGo Stock Jumps 3.8% As Crude Oil Prices Ease To $105 Per Barrel

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Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, climbed 3.8% to Rs5,117 on Tuesday, emerging as the top gainer on the Nifty 50 as falling crude oil prices improved sentiment towards aviation stocks.

The stock extended its rally for the third consecutive trading session, accumulating gains of 8.9% during the period.

The rally followed a sharp decline in international crude oil prices on Monday after the US and Iran indicated willingness to pursue peace negotiations.

Brent crude futures fell $8.66, or 7.63%, to settle at $104.77 per barrel.

Prices subsequently hovered around $104.70 per barrel on Tuesday.

Lower crude prices generally benefit airlines because aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for a substantial portion of operating expenditure.

IndiGo has faced pressure from elevated fuel costs, although strong passenger yields and pricing flexibility have helped cushion the impact on profitability.

The decline in oil prices has therefore raised expectations of potential relief for the airline's operating margins.

Investor sentiment also received support from the Centre's notification of revised airfare pricing regulations under Rule 192 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam, 2026.

The framework allows airlines to determine fares based on operating costs while requiring them to submit tariff details to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Carriers must disclose base fares, taxes, fees, cancellation charges, refund conditions and additional costs.

The government retains powers to intervene in the public interest, although the rules do not clearly define exceptional circumstances or potential fare ceilings.

Meanwhile, IndiGo reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for the September quarter, narrowing 27% from Rs 2,582 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations increased 26% year-on-year to Rs23,364 crore.

The latest market gains reflect investor expectations of lower fuel expenses alongside continued airline pricing flexibility.