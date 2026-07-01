IndiGo Launches 'Lite Fare' For Cabin-Only Travelers As ATF Prices Drop

IndiGo has launched a new entry-level fare category called “IndiGo Lite” aimed at Economy Class passengers who travel with only cabin baggage. The airline said the new offering is part of its strategy to provide more flexible and cost-efficient travel options to customers.

Under the IndiGo Lite fare, passengers carrying only cabin baggage will be able to pay for only the services they use, thereby reducing overall travel costs.

"This entry level fare allows customers with only cabin-baggage to pay just for the utilized services offering greater flexibility and control over their travel spends. IndiGo Lite fare will be available for booking exclusively on IndiGo’s direct channels including the website, mobile application and contact centre, starting 1 July 2026 for travel effective 15 July 2026. It will be applicable across domestic and international, non-stop routes for one-way, roundtrip, and multicity journeys, for both adult and child passengers," the company said in a statement.

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Following the announcement, shares of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo’s parent company, were largely stable in the market, trading slightly lower at around ₹5,362.

In a parallel development affecting the aviation sector, the Centre has reduced Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices by ₹5 per litre, bringing the effective rate down to approximately ₹110 per litre starting July 1.

This reduction is expected to provide some relief to airlines that have been dealing with fluctuating fuel costs.

Read Also Centre Cuts ATF Prices By ₹5 Per Litre As Crude Softens

Separately, the government has also revised export duties on petroleum products for the fortnight beginning July 1. Export duties have been set at ₹4 per litre for petrol, ₹8.5 per litre for diesel, and ₹7.5 per litre for aviation turbine fuel.

While domestic excise duties on petrol and diesel remain unchanged, the government has expanded the list of countries exempt from export duties to include Mauritius and the Maldives, in addition to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

These revisions are part of the Centre’s regular fortnightly review of fuel-related levies, which are linked to global crude oil price movements and international market conditions.