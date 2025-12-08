 IndiGo Grants ₹610 Crore Refunds Against Cancelled Or Severely Delayed Flights, Delivering 3,000 Pieces Of Baggage To Passengers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndiGo Grants ₹610 Crore Refunds Against Cancelled Or Severely Delayed Flights, Delivering 3,000 Pieces Of Baggage To Passengers

IndiGo Grants ₹610 Crore Refunds Against Cancelled Or Severely Delayed Flights, Delivering 3,000 Pieces Of Baggage To Passengers

IndiGo has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far against cancelled or severely delayed flights, and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country as of Saturday. Stating that the ministry has taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis, it said air travel operations are stabilising at a fast pace.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: IndiGo has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far against cancelled or severely delayed flights, and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country as of Saturday, the government said on Sunday.It also said the aviation network is moving swiftly towards full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely.

On Saturday, the government had directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, and ensure baggage separated from travellers are delivered in the next two days.Further, the civil aviation ministry said the airline should ensure that baggage separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays should be traced and delivered to them in the next 48 hours.

Read Also
IndiGo Airlines' Shares Tumble, Falling 6.6% To ₹5,015 Intra-Day Low After DGCA Extends Deadline,...
article-image

"IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore. No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience," the aviation ministry said in a release.

Stating that the ministry has taken rapid and decisive steps to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo operational crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience, it said air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace.All other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity, while IndiGo's performance has shown steady improvement on Sunday, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels, the government said.

FPJ Shorts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Parbhani Shivers At 6.6°C As Cold Wave Grips Central Maharashtra; Temperature May Dip Further: Experts
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Rasha Thadani Serves Festive Inspiration In Vibrant Pink Sharara; Wins Internet
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Top Maoist Leader Ramdher Majji, With ₹1-Crore Bounty On His Head, Surrenders With 11 Others In Chhattisgarh
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas
Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ At AQI 318 As Thick Smog Reduces Visibility Across Key Areas

It also said that IndiGo's flight operations have increased from 706 on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday and are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of Sunday."Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of Saturday," it added. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

European Union & Piyush Goyal Buckle Up To Discuss Steel, Automobiles & Non-Tariff Barriers As FTA...

European Union & Piyush Goyal Buckle Up To Discuss Steel, Automobiles & Non-Tariff Barriers As FTA...

PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

PMAY Housing Scam Exposed, ED Investigates ₹222 Crore Laundering By Ocean Seven Buildtech

Gold & Silver Prices Fall In Early Trade, Traders Rapidly Booking Profits After Recent Rally

Gold & Silver Prices Fall In Early Trade, Traders Rapidly Booking Profits After Recent Rally

Hotels & Event Organisers Cannot Take Customers' Aadhaar Cards & Store Them In Physical Form, New...

Hotels & Event Organisers Cannot Take Customers' Aadhaar Cards & Store Them In Physical Form, New...

IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss

IndiGo Shares Crash Over 7%, Ongoing Delays Push Stock Toward Seventh Straight Loss