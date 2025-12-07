IndiGo Flight Crisis: How New Rules & Poor Planning Grounded India’s Biggest Airline | Explained

IndiGo faced massive flight cancellations due to new pilot rest rules and poor staffing plans. |

New Delhi: IndiGo faced massive flight cancellations due to new pilot rest rules and poor staffing plans. Too many pilots were forced to take mandatory rest, leaving hundreds of flights without crews. The chaos affected thousands of passengers, forced government intervention, and exposed serious planning failures at India’s largest airline.

WHAT WENT WRONG

IndiGo runs more than 2,300 flights daily and controls over 65% of India’s domestic market. From December 2, the airline began cancelling hundreds of flights every day. On one day alone, over 650 flights were cancelled. Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad saw long queues, angry passengers and piles of unclaimed baggage.

Read Also Directorate General Of Civil Aviation Gives IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers 24 Hours To Explain Causes Of...

The root cause was new safety rules for pilots. The DGCA tightened Flight Duty Time Limits to reduce pilot fatigue. Under the new rules, pilots must get more weekly rest, do fewer night landings and fly fewer night hours. This sharply reduced the number of flights each pilot could operate.

PLANNING FAILURES

IndiGo miscalculated how many pilots it would need. The airline needed over 2,422 captains but had fewer than that, with similar shortages among first officers. For years, IndiGo followed a “lean-staffing” model — keeping very few standby pilots and pushing aircraft for maximum usage, especially on night flights.

Read Also IndiGo Cancels 220 More Flights as Disruption Enters Sixth Day; DGCA Seeks Answers

This model worked under old rules. Under the new rules, it collapsed. Large numbers of pilots were suddenly pushed into mandatory rest, and flights had no crews.

PASSENGER CHAOS

Despite growing problems, IndiGo continued taking bookings and checking in passengers. Many were informed of delays and cancellations only after reaching the airport. People missed weddings, job interviews, business meetings and faced medical emergencies. Communication from the airline was widely criticised.

GOVERNMENT STEPS IN

The DGCA issued show-cause notices to IndiGo’s top management and started a formal inquiry. Fare caps were imposed as ticket prices surged sharply. On December 5, DGCA gave IndiGo a temporary exemption from some night-duty rules until February 10, 2026.

Read Also IndiGo Cancels 220 More Flights as Disruption Enters Sixth Day; DGCA Seeks Answers

IndiGo has promised refunds, free rescheduling, hotel stays, meals, and a gradual return to normal operations by mid-December.

BOARD RESPONSE

IndiGo’s board formed a Crisis Management Group led by chairman Vikram Singh Mehta, along with senior directors and CEO Pieter Elbers, to monitor and fix the situation.