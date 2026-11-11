IndiGo Extends Saudi Arabia Flight Suspension: Jeddah, Madinah Services Halted Till Nov 21

IndiGo has extended the suspension of flights to four destinations in Saudi Arabia amid growing security concerns linked to renewed regional tensions.

The airline announced on Nov 10 that services to and from Jeddah and Madinah would remain suspended until Nov 21, 2026, while flights connecting Riyadh and Dammam would remain cancelled until Nov 30, 2026.

In an advisory posted on social media platform X, IndiGo said the decision followed a review of the prevailing safety situation, with passenger and crew security remaining its priority.

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The airline said it was contacting affected passengers through the details provided during booking.

Travellers will receive assistance with refunds, alternative travel arrangements or rebooking, depending on their requirements.

IndiGo added that it would continue monitoring regional developments and issue further updates when necessary.

The latest extension follows several earlier suspensions introduced since mid-October.

The airline initially suspended services from Oct 17 to Oct 24, subsequently extended restrictions on certain routes and later announced cancellations until Nov 14.

Passengers have been advised to verify their flight status before travelling to the airport.

The suspension comes amid renewed hostilities involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

On Nov 8, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy reported an attempted attack on a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Riyadh.

According to the ministry, falling shrapnel caused minor damage, but no casualties were reported.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree separately claimed responsibility for missile and drone operations targeting Saudi installations, including Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and oil facilities.

The claims have not been independently verified in the supplied report.

Other Indian carriers have also adjusted their Saudi Arabia operations.

The Air India Group had extended flight suspensions covering Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until Nov 14.

Akasa Air had separately suspended Jeddah services until Nov 18 and Riyadh flights until Nov 30.

Airlines continue reviewing schedules as regional security conditions evolve.