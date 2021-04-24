Indigo Consulting appoints Sam Antony as Vice President- Delivery & Operations

Indigo Consulting has appointed Sam Antony as Vice President- Delivery & Operations. He will be in charge of complete digital delivery and operational excellence of deep-tech transformation projects, across the company. He is an experienced professional in banking & manufacturing vertical and has handled projects for global clients across organizations for - TCS, PATNI, IGATE and Capgemini in the past.

He has also worked in a different capacity for clients like Honeywell, Synchrony Financial, GE Capital, GE Aviation, GE Transportation, GE Power and GE Information Systems. He is skilled in cross-functional experience with handling large scale engagements across technology platforms. Sam has worked on programs right from the inception to the operational stage in multiple functions and various contract models like - FP, FMB, T&M, Managed Services & SLA