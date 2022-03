InterGlobe Aviation, parent company of IndiGo airline, on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Negi as the new Chief Financial Officer in place of Jiten Chopra who has put in his resignation.

Prior to joining IndiGo, Negi spent 22 years with General Electric Company, where he was part of their Global Leadership programmes in finance and executive management, said the InterGlobe Aviation's statement that was posted on BSE.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 05:32 PM IST