IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh Calls For Lower Airport Charges, Taxes To Boost Aviation Growth In India

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IndiGo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Willie Walsh on Monday called for lower airport charges and taxes in India, saying reduced operating costs would help airlines expand and strengthen the country's aviation sector.

Addressing his first in-person briefing since assuming charge in August, Walsh said airport operators must offer more competitive pricing.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, commands over 65% of the domestic aviation market and operates more than 2,100 daily flights.

Walsh maintained that India's airport charges remain excessive and that reducing taxes would create greater opportunities for aviation growth.

He said airlines must continuously evaluate costs, particularly as airports operate as effective monopolies.

The former Director General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reiterated his longstanding position on airport pricing.

"I have not changed my view," Walsh said when asked about his earlier criticism of airport charges.

He stressed that airlines, airports and other industry stakeholders must focus on controlling expenditure to support sustainable expansion.

Despite rising fuel expenses and other financial pressures, Walsh expressed confidence in IndiGo's ability to navigate industry challenges.

IndiGo expects deliveries of its wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft to begin in the second quarter of 2028, supporting its international expansion plans.

Walsh said the airline possesses the necessary strengths to succeed in long-haul aviation.

The carrier reported a loss of Rs1,879.1 crore in the September quarter as higher aviation fuel prices and rupee depreciation affected profitability.

IndiGo also reduced capacity amid these pressures.

However, Walsh remained optimistic about future opportunities and emphasised maintaining a competitive cost structure.

Discussing Navi Mumbai airport, he described the facility as a significant growth opportunity for IndiGo.

He said the decision to shift some international flights to the airport was taken in the airline's commercial interest.

IndiGo currently operates a fleet of more than 400 aircraft.

Walsh indicated that disciplined cost management, international expansion and improved airport economics would remain important priorities as the airline pursues further growth.