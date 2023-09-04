IndiGo Board Approves Purchase Of 10 Additional A320 Neo Family Aircraft | Image: IndiGo (Representative)

As per the regulatory filing, IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Monday announced that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, has approved placing the order for 10 additional A320 NEO aircraft with Airbus and execute the Amendment Agreement to the Purchase Agreement.

These planes will be in addition to the nearly 1,000 planes already ordered by the carrier.

The filing also said that these 10 aircraft to be part of the original 300 aircraft order of 2019.

The latest decision came a little over two months after IndiGo made headlines by announcing a substantial order to acquire 500 narrow-body planes from Airbus with the orderbook comprising a mix of A320NEO, A321NEO and A321XLR aircraft, marking one of the airline industry's most significant aircraft purchase agreements.

Currently, IndiGo operates more than 300 aircraft.

IndiGo shares

The shares of IndiGo on Monday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 2,454.80, up by 0.65 percent.

