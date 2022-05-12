IndiGo airline enters into codeshare agreement with France-KLM

IndiGo airline has partnered with Air France-KLM in a codeshare agreement that will offer Air France-KLM customers access to 30 destinations in India and IndiGo customers will get access to 120 destinations in Europe and 50 destinations in America.

A statement released by IndiGo mentioned that with the lifting of the Air Bubble Agreement in India and the necessary governmental approval, Air France-KLM and IndiGo, have implemented the extensive codeshare agreement announced in December 2021.

With this partnership, Air France and KLM will ultimately offer their customers access to 30 new Indian destinations and a large number of round-trip combinations for both business and leisure purposes, it read. Customers will be able to fly to the destination of their choice with one single booking. Flying Blue members will also be able to earn miles on all routes covered by this agreement.

The statement further read that on departure from their respective hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve four destinations in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

On departure from the multiple points in India, Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 300 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas, it mentioned.

Henri de Peyrelongue, EVP of Commercial Sales at Air France-KLM stated, "We are very proud at Air France-KLM to be the first major European airline group to initiate cooperation with IndiGo."

"This codeshare agreement will allow us to increase our local footprint and improve connectivity between India - one of the fastest growing markets - and the rest of the world, via our Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam-Schiphol hubs. For our customers this means an enhanced network with as many as 30 new destinations in India, as well as increased roundtrip possibilities for both business and leisure travel," he added.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "We are pleased to commence the partnership with one of the strongest European airline groups, Air France-KLM." "This codeshare is in line with our mission to provide air connectivity and affordable fares across India and to international destinations. As this summer sees huge interest in international travel after a hiatus of two years, the codeshare will extend our on-time, affordable, courteous and hassle-free travel experience across 30 incredible Indian destinations to Air France-KLM customers," Kumar said.

Codeshare flights are now available for booking on airfrance.com, and klm.com on selected destinations, ramping up on the full scope of 30 destinations before summer, it reads.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 11:08 PM IST