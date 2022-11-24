Opening Bell: Indices trade higher; Sensex up 130 points, Nifty trading above 18,300

Representative Image

On November 24, Indian markets began the day higher, with Nifty trading above 18,300 thanks to encouraging global indications

The Sensex was up 130.59 points or 0.21% at 61641.17, and the Nifty was up 40.60 points or 0.22% at 18307.90. About 1391 shares have advanced, 517 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

Tata Consumer Products, UPL, HDFC Life, M&M and BPCL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, SBI Life Insurance and Bharti Airtel.

Wall Street had ended higher on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the BSE benchmark had climbed 91.62 points or 0.15 percent, to settle at 61510.58. The Nifty gained 23.05 points or 0.13 percent, to end at 18267.25.

Brent crude was trading 0.23 percent lower at USD 85.24 per barrel on the international oil market.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 789.86 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.