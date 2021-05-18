Indices reclaim psychological levels; Nifty seen maintaining upward trend in next few sessions

The benchmark indices closed on a positive note with Sensex up 1.26 percent and Nifty 50 up 1.25 percent mostly led by banking and auto stocks with Nifty Bank closing 1.48 percent up and Nifty Auto 3.22 percent.

The Sensex has crossed the 50,000 mark in the early trade led by gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid a positive trend in global markets. Auto stocks were in momentum ahead of Tata Motor Results today.

Sensex rallied 613 points to settle above the 50,000-mark on Tuesday, driven by gains in index-heavyweights HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finance amid a positive trend in global markets.

At the closing bell, the 30-share BSE index was quoted 612.60 points or 1.24 percent higher at 50,193.33. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty went past the psychological 15,000-level, and closed 184.95 points or 1.24 per cent higher at 15,108.10.

Winners and losers

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 6 percent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Titan, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and PowerGrid. Bharti Airtel, ITC, Coal India, Dr Reddy’s and SBI were the laggards.