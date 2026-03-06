Indiaspora To Host 4th Global AI Summit In Bengaluru On March 25, Global Tech Leaders To Discuss AI’s Future

Indiaspora will host its fourth Global AI Summit on March 25 in Bengaluru. |

Bengaluru: Indiaspora, a nonprofit organisation that connects the Indian diaspora worldwide, has announced the fourth edition of its Global AI Summit, which will take place on March 25, 2026, at the JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru.

The summit will bring together founders, policymakers, investors, technology experts and corporate leaders to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries and shaping the future of businesses across the world.

This year’s event builds on the success of earlier AI summits organised by Indiaspora in San Francisco and Dubai. The Bengaluru edition also follows the recent AI summit organised by the Government of India in New Delhi, highlighting the increasing global interest in AI innovation and applications.

Focus On AI’s Impact Across Industries

The Global AI Summit will explore how AI is already reshaping several industries and how new innovations could drive the next phase of economic and technological transformation.

The discussions will also focus on how Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are adopting AI technologies, building advanced capability hubs and creating global centres of excellence. Many Indian companies are also increasingly using AI across their business operations, and these developments will be part of the summit discussions.

The event will include participation from leaders representing many of India’s top 100 startups, creating opportunities for collaboration, learning and exchange of ideas among innovators and entrepreneurs.

Promoting Opportunities For Women In Technology

As part of its broader mission, Indiaspora will also host a group of women engineering students at the summit. The initiative aims to promote opportunities for women in technology and encourage greater participation in the AI ecosystem.

Persistent Systems will also present an award to an eminent woman leader in AI through its SheShapesAI programme, which recognises outstanding women working in the field of artificial intelligence.

Global Leaders To Address The Summit

The summit will feature several prominent speakers from the global technology and investment community. These include Abhishek Singh, Director General of the National Informatics Centre and Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Anand Deshpande, Founder and Chairman of Persistent Systems; Nicholas Booker, Co-Founder of Indogenius; Patrick J. McGovern, Founder and CEO of PJM.ai; Ray Wang, Founder of Constellation Research; TK Kurien, CEO of Premji Invest; and Vani Kola, Managing Director of Kalaari Capital.

Industry leaders highlighted the importance of discussions around AI as businesses across the world increasingly adopt the technology.

Sessions And Participation Guidelines

The summit will include plenary sessions and breakout discussions.

Photography and social media sharing will be allowed during plenary sessions, and media representatives may interact with participants.

However, breakout sessions will operate under Chatham House Rules, meaning discussions will remain off the record and cannot be published or reported. This approach is intended to encourage open and honest conversations among participants.