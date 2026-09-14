India’s Wholesale Inflation Rises To 9.92% In August As Fuel, Food Prices Increase

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India’s wholesale price inflation edged up to 9.92% in August 2026, compared with 9.78% in July, as prices of fuel, food and manufactured goods remained elevated. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose to 110.8 from 110.0 in the previous month, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on September 14.

Fuel and power emerged as the biggest driver of the increase, with inflation in the segment rising to 22.93% in August from 20.05% in July. Manufactured-product inflation also increased slightly to 8.37% from 8.29%. In contrast, inflation in primary articles eased to 7.76% from 8.52%.

Food-related price pressures strengthened during the month. Inflation based on the WPI Food Index climbed to 7.05% in August from 6.65% in July.

Within the fuel and power category, mineral-oil inflation surged to 38.48%, up from 32.40% in July. Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas also accelerated sharply to 34.41% from 26.99%. Meanwhile, food articles recorded a more moderate inflation rate of 5.67%, compared with 5.44% a month earlier.

Among manufactured products, inflation in food products rose to 9.65% from 8.89%, while chemicals saw a sharper increase to 14.30% from 13.12%. Basic metals, however, provided some relief, with inflation declining to 10.88% from 12.56% in July.