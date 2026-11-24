Photo by Sweety Adimulam

India's unincorporated non-farm sector registered a strong recovery during July-September, with the number of establishments and workers increasing 9.2% and 9.7%, respectively, from the preceding quarter.

According to a report by Business Standard, the Quarterly Bulletin of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday showed that the number of establishments reached a record 94.7 million, while employment climbed to its second-highest level of 150.2 million.

The recovery followed contractions of 5.4% in establishments and 9.7% in employment during April-June, the steepest declines since quarterly data publication began in January-March 2025.

Rural Enterprises And Trade Lead Economic Recovery

Rural India, which contributed significantly to the previous quarter's contraction, drove the turnaround. Rural establishments expanded 12.3%, while employment increased 11.2%.

Urban establishments and employment registered comparatively moderate growth of 6% and 8.4%, respectively.

Trade emerged as the strongest-performing segment, with enterprises and employment growing 14.9% and 14.7%, respectively, reversing declines of 11.2% and 12% during April-June.

Establishments classified under other services increased 7.9%, while employment grew 9.7%, following a 6.7% workforce contraction in the preceding quarter.

Manufacturing enterprises expanded 5.8%, accompanied by a 4.1% increase in employment, partially recovering from respective first-quarter declines of 8.6% and 12.1%.

Hired Employment, Internet Adoption And Female Workforce Share Improve

The employment composition indicated a growing preference for self-employment on an annual basis. Working owners accounted for 62% of the workforce, compared with 60% a year earlier, while the hired-worker share declined to 23.2% from 25.9%.

However, the sequential trend showed improvement in hired employment. The proportion of working owners declined 0.4 percentage points, while that of hired workers increased 0.45 percentage points.

Hired employment rose nearly 12% to an estimated 34.9 million from 31.2 million in the previous quarter.

Internet usage among establishments increased to 83.7% from 82.2%, reflecting greater digital adoption.

The proportion of enterprises using online financial services, including the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), remained largely stable at 79.8%, compared with 79.9% previously.

Women's share of total employment also improved to 31.22% during July-September from 30.56% in April-June.

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