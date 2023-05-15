 India's trade deficit for April falls to $15.24 billion
This is the lowest trade deficit in 21 months.

Updated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 05:03 PM IST
India's Trade deficit in April was at $ 15.24 billion in comparison to $18.36 billion it reported last year. This is the lowest trade deficit in 21 months.

Imports in the month of April were at $49.90 billion against $58.06 billion for the same month last year. India's imports were down by nearly 14 per cent year-on-year due to reduction in petroleum, crude and products and coal and coke.

Whereas the exports were at $34.66 billion in comparison to $39.70 billion.

The revision of trade deficit has taken India's exports in fiscal year 2022-23 to $775.87 billion.

This is a breaking story. More updates expected.

