 'India's Trade Agreement With US Is Historic, Will Take Exports Of Indian Goods To New Heights': NTWB Chairman
HomeBusiness'India's Trade Agreement With US Is Historic, Will Take Exports Of Indian Goods To New Heights': NTWB Chairman

'India's Trade Agreement With US Is Historic, Will Take Exports Of Indian Goods To New Heights': NTWB Chairman

National Traders Welfare Board chairman Sunil Jeevrajji Singhi welcomed the India-US trade agreement finalized this week, which reduces duties on Indian goods entering the US from 50 percent to 18 percent. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, predicting a major export surge. Singhi dismissed Opposition concerns over potential harm to Indian farmers from US agricultural imports.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:03 AM IST
Indore: National Traders Welfare Board (NTWB) chairman Sunil Jeevrajji Singhi on Thursday welcomed the India-United States trade agreement, saying it would boost India's exports. The two countries finalised the agreement earlier this week, under which duties on Indian goods entering the US will be reduced from 50 per cent to 18 per cent.

"India's trade agreement with the US is historic. This pact is the result of the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It will take exports of Indian goods to new heights," Singhi told PTI here. He also rejected the apprehension expressed by Opposition parties that it could lead to a surge in the imports of agricultural and dairy products from the US, harming Indian farmers.

Singhi also informed that a state-level traders welfare board would be formed in Madhya Pradesh on the lines of the NTWB. "We will also form a committee of traders at the district level, which will hold regular meetings with the administration every three months. This will help in early resolution of local problems faced by traders," said the NTWB chief who was here to attend a joint meeting with traders, entrepreneurs and officials from the administration and police. Representatives of 135 traders organisations participated in the meeting.

