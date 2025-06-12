India’s Toy Industry Booms As BIS Reforms Slash Imports By 52%, Boost Exports By 60%

BIS reforms drive India's toy industry revival with a surge in exports and strict safety standards | File Photo

Mumbai: India’s toy industry has undergone a significant transformation, thanks to stringent reforms introduced by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), leading to reduced imports and a surge in exports.

In a major turnaround for the Indian toy market, imports have dropped by over 52% between FY2018-19 and FY2022-23, while exports have increased by more than 60% in the same period, according to figures shared by BIS during a media tour. Indian toy exports soared to approximately Rs 3,500 crore in FY23, up from Rs 1,600 crore in FY19—marking a clear shift in India’s trade dynamics.

This dramatic shift, officials said, is the result of coordinated policy measures, stricter manufacturing standards, and the growing capability of Indian manufacturers to meet global expectations.

File Photo

While the government’s Make in India initiative laid the groundwork for boosting local production, it was the 2020 policy reform that delivered real momentum. Import duties on toys were doubled to 60%, and compliance with BIS certification was made mandatory. This effectively curbed the inflow of substandard foreign toys and incentivized domestic production.

“We just put forth stricter norms for toy manufacturers,” explained Adbhut Singh, Scientist-E/Director, Western Regional Laboratory (WRL),during the media interaction. “Every toy must now specify the suitable age group, avoid use of toxic elements, ensure proper fit and finish to prevent injury, and electric toys must withstand high-temperature tests suitable for Indian climates. Only after passing these checks is a factory granted a license to manufacture.”

Dr. Anil Kapri, Scientist E/ Director & Head of WRL highlighted that standardisation isn’t limited to toys alone. “We have set norms for several industries including electricals, water products, gold, and consumer appliances. We generate around 11,000 product test reports per month, and release 800 to 900 sample reports of gold monthly,” he said.

As per BIS data, India now has 1,165 certified non-electric toy manufacturers and 475 certified electric toy manufacturers, reflecting the growing adoption of standards across the industry.

Manufacturers have welcomed the BIS standardisation push. Moiz Gabajiwala, CEO of Zephyr Toys, shared how the reforms helped elevate his company’s market presence.

“Our annual turnover is Rs 25 crore,” he said. “We follow a stringent standardisation process to ensure every toy is safe, durable, and fully compliant. We don’t use any foreign components—it’s entirely Made in India. That not only keeps the cost affordable for consumers but also supports our profit margins.”

Moiz added that Zephyr Toys are built to last. “Our products are made with such durability that they can be preserved for years or even passed on to underprivileged children. That’s the kind of quality standardisation has helped us achieve.”