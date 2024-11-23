India's Seafood, Wine Industry Grows Substantially As Exports Surge: Centre

Image used for representational purposes only |

India's premium seafood and vibrant wine industry has grown substantially, with seafood exports alone reaching $7.3 billion in value and 17.81 lakh metric tonnes in volume, the government said on Saturday.

At an event hosted by the Embassy of India in Brussels, India's finest culinary offerings in wine and seafood were showcased to business leaders, trade bodies, marine foods importers, government trade agencies, and members of the diplomatic community.

It was organised in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Saurabh Kumar, Ambassador of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and European Union (EU) highlighted the event's significance in fostering cultural and trade ties. Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce, spoke about India's dynamic trade landscape and its growing partnership with the European Union, particularly in the seafood and wine sectors.

At the event, the attendees indulged in a carefully-curated menu featuring five premium Indian seafood varieties: Vannamei shrimp, Black Tiger shrimp, Kingfish (Surmai), Tilapia, and Squid. These delicacies were expertly paired with wines from Indian vineyards, whose bold reds, crisp whites, and refreshing roses demonstrated the global recognition of India's wine craftsmanship. The Indian wine industry has grown substantially, with over 24 prominent brands combining global expertise with indigenous traditions.

Reds such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Merlot, and Sangiovese, along with whites like Chenin Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, and Viognier, were highlighted. India's total exports reached $433.09 billion in 2023-2024, with agricultural commodities contributing $33.24 billion (8 per cent of total exports) and marine exports accounting for $7.36 billion (22 per cent of agricultural exports) across 132 countries.

Exports of Vannamei shrimp have quadrupled, firmly establishing it as a high-quality seafood product. With 500 EU-approved firms, India's seafood processing capacity continues to expand, making the EU, India's second-largest seafood market, with annual purchases of $0.95 billion. Additionally, India is the EU's second-largest supplier of shrimp, holding an 8 per cent market share, and contributes 12 per cent of the EU's squid imports, according to the ministry.