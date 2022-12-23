India's retail sales grew by 19% in Apr-Nov period of FY23

ANI

A 19 per cent rise in sales for India's retail sector was witnessed during the April-November 2022 period, as compared to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to the strong performance of quick service restaurant and footwear. The eastern region of India accounted for the highest growth at 21 per cent as while the north came in second at 19 per cent, and both west and south followed suit with an 18 per cent rise each.

Beauty, wellness and personal care industry only grew by 7 per cent, even as consumers came back to stores, since they enjoy the experience despite continued online shopping. India's retail sector is also expected to grow more than most key markets globally, as omnichannel retail has been normalised for retailers. The recently launched ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) is also expected to enable small retailers to thrive in the digital commerce space.

On the other hand coronavirus concerns are still looming in some countries and inflation has affected retail. But festival and wedding saeasons will trigger a rise in sales if covid-19 restrictions aren't introduced."