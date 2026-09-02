India’s Record Wheat Harvest Opens $1.5 Billion Export Window Amid Policy Liberalisation

India’s surplus wheat stocks and competitive pricing could help domestic producers expand their presence in global markets | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 2, 2026: India’s record wheat harvest, comfortable stocks, and recent liberalisation of export rules are expected to unlock over $1.5 billion in export opportunities, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from industry chamber ASSOCHAM said the government has shifted specified wheat varieties, wheat flour and related products from “Prohibited” to “Free.”

The shift will expand market access for Indian producers and processors while supporting export earnings in products such as wheat, durum wheat, atta, maida, semolina/rava and related items.

It would support export earnings, expand global market opportunities for Indian producers and processors, and strengthen India’s role in the international wheat trade.

Export Opportunities In Key Markets

The report said India has strong demand prospects in Egypt, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Algeria and the Philippines, aided by competitive pricing, geographic proximity and a comfortable supply position.

India's geographical location offers shorter shipping distances and lower freight costs to major importing countries in South Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. These advantages improve the overall competitiveness of Indian wheat compared with supplies from many other exporting nations.

The global wheat market is changing due to weather disruptions, geopolitical tensions, higher freight costs and fluctuations in production and prices.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has affected the traditional supply routes, while extreme weather is creating uncertainty for major producers. These developments are also pushing large wheat-importing countries to look for more diversified and reliable sources.

Global Production Seen Declining

The USDA has projected that global wheat production will decline from a record 844 MMT in 2025-26 to around 819 MMT in 2026-27, while demand is expected to remain strong.

The USDA said the primary contributors to this decline in wheat production will be major exporting nations, including the United States, the European Union, Argentina and Australia.

India Holds Strong Stock Position

India produced a record 121 MMT of wheat in 2025-26 against domestic consumption of around 111 MMT. The wheat stock in the Central Pool stood at 51.3 MMT against the prescribed buffer norm of 27.5 MMT for July 1 as of May 28, 2026.

Also Watch:

Read Also Defence Export Rules Simplified To Boost India's Global Arms Market Push

The report also mentioned India’s strong price advantage, with wheat MSP at around $268 per tonne compared with an international wheat price of about $303 per tonne in May 2026.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)