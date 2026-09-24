India’s Power Shortage Surpasses Summer Levels As Weak Monsoon Hits Hydropower

Coal-fired power plants are facing greater pressure as weaker hydropower output pushes up electricity shortages across India | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, September 24, 2026: India’s peak power shortages have climbed above the levels recorded during this year’s summer heat waves, as weak monsoon rainfall hits hydropower generation and increases pressure on coal-fired plants.

Night-time power shortages have surged to as much as 7.7 gigawatts in September, exceeding the levels seen in April and May, when scorching temperatures pushed electricity consumption to a record, according to data from India’s Power Ministry.

Hydro Slump Puts Coal In Spotlight

Hydropower generation fell 12% from a year earlier during the first three weeks of September and is on course for a fifth consecutive monthly decline. The drop has forced coal-fired plants to shoulder a larger share of electricity demand.

Coal-fired generation has risen 18% this month and 11% in the fiscal year so far as plants run harder to meet demand from industries and increased cooling requirements. The numbers underline how quickly pressure on one part of India’s power system can increase dependence on another.

Weak Monsoon Adds To Power Strain

The pressure follows deficient rainfall during the monsoon. A powerful El Nino has kept precipitation during the June-to-September season 15% below normal levels. If the deficit persists, India could record its weakest monsoon since 2009.

The impact highlights a key challenge for India’s electricity system: hydropower is important to the country’s non-fossil fuel expansion, but its output remains vulnerable to rainfall.

New Delhi sees hydropower as crucial to expanding the country’s non-fossil fuel fleet. However, dependence on weather, along with environmental and social challenges associated with building dams, has slowed growth, NDTV reports.

Hydropower accounts for about 9% of India’s total generation capacity. Slow growth in hydro and nuclear capacity, combined with insufficient energy storage, is forcing the country to rely more heavily on coal.

Coal Stocks Drop To Three-Year Low

The increased use of coal has depleted inventories at power plants to their lowest level in about three years as of September 21.

About 40% of the 196 plants surveyed by the government had critical coal stockpiles, holding less than a quarter of their required inventories, according to the data. Plants located near mines, which are among the most economical generators, had only about half of their required coal reserves.

The dwindling inventories add another layer of pressure to the power system. While higher coal generation is helping compensate for weaker hydropower output, sustaining that increase will depend on adequate fuel supplies reaching plants.

Coal India, Railways Face Supply Challenge

Coal India Ltd needs to accelerate shipments, particularly to lower-cost power plants facing a supply crunch, said Rupesh Sankhe, senior vice-president for research at Elara Capital India Pvt. He added that the railways must provide enough wagons to transport the fuel.

“We are not in a crisis yet, but the government needs to act fast to prevent one,” Sankhe said.

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The situation leaves India balancing immediate electricity requirements against the limitations of its generation mix. Weak hydropower output has made coal even more important in meeting demand, while falling inventories show that the additional dependence comes with its own risks.

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