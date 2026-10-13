India's Power Sector Set For AI Push As CEA Hosts Two-Day International Conclave In New Delhi | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) is organising a two-day brainstorming conclave on "Making Indian Power Sector AI Enabled" at the Manekshaw Centre here from Wednesday, an official statement said.

The international conference-cum-exhibition will be attended by Union Ministers along with senior government officials, policymakers, industry leaders, technology experts, researchers, and other stakeholders. The participants will deliberate on the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies in the Indian power sector. The event aims to foster dialogue, promote innovation and identify actionable pathways for leveraging AI to enhance efficiency, reliability, resilience and sustainability across the electricity value chain, according to the statement issued on Tuesday.

AI applications across the power sector

The conclave will feature a wide range of themes, including optimising conventional power generation through AI; AI-driven regulatory reforms; renewable energy integration and grid flexibility; modernisation of distribution and transmission networks; grid stability and system restoration; rooftop solar, microgrids and minigrids; AI in green data centres; cybersecurity and protection of critical power infrastructure; demand response and consumer participation; and AI-enabled supply chain management.

The programme will also include an exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technological innovations and a dedicated youth session on AI, Innovation & Opportunities in the Power Sector, providing a platform for young innovators and professionals to explore emerging opportunities in the sector.

Collaboration to drive AI adoption

The event is aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening India’s energy security, promoting sustainability and positioning the country as a global leader in technology-driven development. It is expected to facilitate collaboration among government institutions, utilities, industry, academia and technology providers, while encouraging investment, technology partnerships and international cooperation for making the Indian power sector AI-enabled, the statement said.

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The conclave is expected to contribute towards advancing India’s energy transition, security and its commitment to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Net-Zero emissions by 2070, through the responsible adoption of AI and other emerging technologies.

Registration open for stakeholders

All stakeholders who wish to participate in the event may register on the website of the CEA, the statement added.

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