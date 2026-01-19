 India's Pharma Exports Surge 6.5% To $20.48 Billion, Brazil & Nigeria Emerge As Fast-Growing Key Destinations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Pharma Exports Surge 6.5% To $20.48 Billion, Brazil & Nigeria Emerge As Fast-Growing Key Destinations

India's Pharma Exports Surge 6.5% To $20.48 Billion, Brazil & Nigeria Emerge As Fast-Growing Key Destinations

India's pharmaceutical exports grew 6.5% to USD 20.48 billion in April-November FY26, with the US retaining its top position at over 31% share. Nigeria led fastest growth, adding USD 179 million (14%+ of total export rise), while Brazil contributed nearly USD 100 million more. Steady gains came from France, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, and South Africa, showcasing diversified demand.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:15 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Brazil and Nigeria are emerging as key export destinations for Indian pharmaceutical firms amid global economic uncertainties, according to the commerce ministry data. Nigeria emerged as one of the fastest growing destinations, adding USD 179 million in exports and contributing over 14 per cent to the total export growth during the first eight months of this fiscal year.

During April-November FY26, Brazil also recorded an increase of nearly USD 100 million exports, the data showed. "These markets reflect rising healthcare access, expanding public procurement, and growing reliance on Indian generics, reinforcing India's role as a preferred supplier to high growth demand intensive regions," an official said.

Read Also
Biocon Out-Licenses Diabetes Drug To Ajanta Pharma For Marketing In 23 Countries
article-image

The country's pharmaceutical exports rose by 6.5 per cent to USD 20.48 billion during April-November 2025-26. The data also showed that the US continues to be the single largest destination, accounting for over 31 per cent of exports in April-November 2025, while the overall growth profile highlights a broadening of demand across multiple geographies, strengthening the stability of India's pharma export basket, the official added.

Alongside the US, countries such as France, the Netherlands, Canada, Germany, and South Africa registered steady increase, collectively contributing to export expansion while maintaining stable shares. Notably, the Netherlands added over USD 58 million in exports, reflecting India's strengthening integration into European pharmaceutical distribution networks.

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan: Death Toll Rises To 10 In Fire At Karachi’s Gul Plaza; Around 60 People Still Missing
Pakistan: Death Toll Rises To 10 In Fire At Karachi’s Gul Plaza; Around 60 People Still Missing
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Shinde Sena Likely To Name Group Leader Of 29 Elected Corporators Today Amid Mayor Race; Yamini Jadhav Among Front-runners
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Shinde Sena Likely To Name Group Leader Of 29 Elected Corporators Today Amid Mayor Race; Yamini Jadhav Among Front-runners
Silver Futures Leap 4.71% To ₹3,01,315 Per Kg, Outshines Gold In Global Rally
Silver Futures Leap 4.71% To ₹3,01,315 Per Kg, Outshines Gold In Global Rally
ICC Dismisses BCB's 'Security Risk' Excuse, Sets January 21 Deadline On T20 World Cup 2026 Participation
ICC Dismisses BCB's 'Security Risk' Excuse, Sets January 21 Deadline On T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

"This combination of scale markets and diversified secondary destinations highlights a balanced export architecture, where growth is supported by both mature healthcare systems and fast-expanding emerging economies," the commerce ministry official said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silver Futures Leap 4.71% To ₹3,01,315 Per Kg, Outshines Gold In Global Rally
Silver Futures Leap 4.71% To ₹3,01,315 Per Kg, Outshines Gold In Global Rally
Sir Ratan Tata Trust Board Meeting To Appoint Neville Tata Cancelled Over Lack Of Quorum
Sir Ratan Tata Trust Board Meeting To Appoint Neville Tata Cancelled Over Lack Of Quorum
MIBF Hosts Future Of Investing Conclave, Spotlight On India’s Financial Roadmap
MIBF Hosts Future Of Investing Conclave, Spotlight On India’s Financial Roadmap
Double LTCG Relief Now! Markets Demand ₹2 Lakh Exemption, 10% Flat Tax & STT Freeze In Budget 2026
Double LTCG Relief Now! Markets Demand ₹2 Lakh Exemption, 10% Flat Tax & STT Freeze In Budget 2026
Easy Home Finance Redefines Homeownership For India’s First-Time & Underserved Buyers
Easy Home Finance Redefines Homeownership For India’s First-Time & Underserved Buyers