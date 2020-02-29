India’s October-December economy is low at 4.7% against 5.1% in July-Septemer

India's GDP growth fell to 4.7% in Oct-Dec from 5.1% a quarter ago, the National Statistical Office said.

The statistics office revised up the GDP growth for Jul-Sep and Apr-Jun to 5.1% and 5.6%, respectively. The GDP growth in Jul-Sep and Apr-Jun were earlier estimated at 4.5% and 5.0%, respectively.

The Indian economy had grown 5.6% in Oct-Dec 2018.

The growth in agricultural sector rose to 3.5% in Oct-Dec from 3.1% a quarter ago, while growth industries fell to 0.1% from 0.8% a quarter ago. The growth services sector rose marginally to 7.4% in Oct-Dec from 7.3% in Jul-Sep.

The statistics office also released second advanced estimate for 2019-20 (Apr-Mar), which pegged India's GDP for full year at 5.0%, the same as the first advance estimate. As such, growth needs to be 4.7% in Jan-Mar to reach the full year's estimate.

The data also showed that projections for economic growth in the full financial year 2019-20 had been retained at 5% in the second advance estimates. In 2018-19, the GDP growth stood at 6.8%.

The per capita income in real terms (at 2011-12 prices) during 2019-20 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 95,706 as compared to Rs 92,085 in 2018-19, giving a growth of 3.9% during 2019-20 as against 4.8% in the previous year.

The per capita income at current prices during 2019-20 is estimated to be Rs 134,432, showing a rise of 6.3% as compared to Rs 1,26,521 during 2018-19.

However, the lingering weakness in economy comes with a glimmer of improvement but against the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak which is likely to have a significant impact on global trade, production and growth.

This is despite the slew of measures announced by the government over the past few months to help revive growth. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said some signs of green shoots are visible in the economy.

She has also consistently said that fundamentals of the economy remain strong and the government is not against additional steps to support it.

But several economists say the Indian economy will remain under strain due to coronavirus outbreak in China which has crippled the global supply chain.

This will have a major impact on several Indian industries, including electronics, consumer durable, automobile, pharma and apparel among others.