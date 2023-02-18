India's mineral production rises 9.8% in December 2022 |

India's mineral production rose by 9.8 per cent in December 2022, over the same month a year-ago, according to the mines ministry.

The index of mineral production of the mining and quarrying sector for the month of December, 2022 stood at 107.4, 9.8 per cent higher as compared to December, 2021, as per the provisional figures of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

♦️India’s #Mineral Production Goes up by 10 % in December 2022



♦️Ten Important Minerals Indicate Positive Growth



♦️Cumulative Growth During April-December 2022-23 at 5.4 %@MinesMinIndia pic.twitter.com/dZp0s5aueT — DD News (@DDNewslive) February 18, 2023

According to a statement from the mines ministry, the total rise from April through December of current fiscal year over the same time in the previous financial year was 5.4%.

Read Also FM Sitharaman chairs 49th meeting of the GST Council

Coal output reached 833 lakh tonnes, lignite production reached 35 lakh tonnes, natural gas (used) reached 2,888 million cubic metres, crude oil production reached 25 lakh tonnes, and bauxite production reached 2,272 thousand tonnes in December.

Positive growth was seen for minerals like coal, gold, phosphorite, iron ore, limestone, manganese ore, and phosphorite.

"Petroleum (-1.2%) and bauxite are two other significant minerals that are growing more slowly (-9 per cent). chromite (11,5%), magnesite (22,5%), and diamond (-38.6%), as well as lignite (-10.7%), " the statement said.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)