 India's market cap becomes 5th highest in the world, as domestic stocks attract foreign investors
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's market cap becomes 5th highest in the world, as domestic stocks attract foreign investors

India's market cap becomes 5th highest in the world, as domestic stocks attract foreign investors

The country's stock market indice Sensex also ended the day with an upbeat sentiment above the 63,000 level.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image

Despite pressure caused by global cues and events such as the Adani-Hindenburg fiasco, Indian stock markets have managed to bounce back since March 28. The rally for Indian stock indices has been driven by foreign investors who have raised their bets on companies listed on the countries exchanges.

Thanks to the green run, India's market cap has surged to $3.31 trillion, which is the fifth highest among countries across the globe now.

Read Also
How is the world’s fifth largest economy doing?
article-image

India races past major economies

India is now the most valuable economy in the world after the US, China, Japan and Hong Kong, and has surpassed the likes of France and the UK.

In the first five months of 2023 alone, India's market capitalisation has surged by $330 billion.

The country's stock market indice Sensex also ended the day with an upbeat sentiment above the 63,000 level.

Read Also
Sensex ends day above 63,000 points with 351-point gain, Nifty surpasses 18,600 points
article-image

Confidence in Indian markets intact

A surge in buying by foreign investors, which could further increase India's market cap, depends on the GDP data for March, scheduled to be released on May 31.

Confidence in Indian markets is already high, as international brokerage Jefferies is expecting Sensex to cross the one lakh point mark in the next five years.

The IMF has forecast that India will be a $5 trillion economy by 2027, but the government is taking measures to accelerate the growth.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: IRCTC net profit up at Rs 278.79 crore after 30% surge

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: IRCTC net profit up at Rs 278.79 crore after 30% surge

NSE places NDTV under additional surveillance, days after Adani Enterprises

NSE places NDTV under additional surveillance, days after Adani Enterprises

India's unemployment down to 6.8% for Jan-March quarter, as per labour force survey

India's unemployment down to 6.8% for Jan-March quarter, as per labour force survey

India's market cap becomes 5th highest in the world, as domestic stocks attract foreign investors

India's market cap becomes 5th highest in the world, as domestic stocks attract foreign investors

New 75 Rupee Coin to Be Launched at New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's What You Need to...

New 75 Rupee Coin to Be Launched at New Parliament Building Inauguration: Here's What You Need to...