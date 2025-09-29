 India's Major Sago Rice Supplier In Tamil Nadu Grapples With Steep Decline In Demand From Northern India
Daily output has increased from an earlier range of 8,000-10,000 bags to about 15,000 bags, each weighing nearly 90 kilograms. However, demand in major markets such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat has dropped sharply.

File Image |

Chennai: The sago industry in Tamil Nadu, which supplies nearly the entire country’s sago rice requirement, is grappling with a steep decline in demand from Northern India despite unprecedented production growth.Mechanisation and modern processing have enabled a surge in output, but sales have failed to keep pace, leaving thousands of tonnes of finished goods unsold.

In the western belt, especially Salem and Namakkal districts, where most sago units operate, production levels have soared in recent years.Daily output has increased from an earlier range of 8,000-10,000 bags to about 15,000 bags, each weighing nearly 90 kilograms. However, demand in major markets such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat has dropped sharply.

Exports too have stagnated, compounding the losses faced by manufacturers. However, the parallel starch industry is thriving.Starch extracted from tapioca, a byproduct of sago production, has seen robust growth due to high demand from sectors like paper, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.Production has more than doubled in the past decade, and prices remain stable at about Rs 2,400 per bag.

Industry stakeholders say stronger marketing support is needed to revive sago sales. They want the Tamil Nadu government to resume distribution through Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets, include sago in the noon meal scheme, and promote its nutritional value to boost demand both within the state and across India. Without such interventions, they warn, one of Tamil Nadu’s most iconic agro-industries risks further decline.

