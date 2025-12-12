 India’s Life-Insurance Sector Makes Strong Rebound, New-Business Premiums Surge 23% To ₹31,119.6 Crore
India’s Life-Insurance Sector Makes Strong Rebound, New-Business Premiums Surge 23% To ₹31,119.6 Crore

India’s life-insurance sector made a strong rebound in November, with new-business premiums increasing by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,119.6 crore. A favourable base effect and a smoother adjustment following the GST waiver for individual life policies further supported this upswing. Although the annual renewal rate for group policies eased, the sector’s overall trajectory remains positive.

IANSUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
New Delhi:

New Delhi: India’s life-insurance sector made a strong rebound in November, with new-business premiums increasing by 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 31,119.6 crore, according to a new report. The life-insurance industry continued its streak of double-digit monthly growth for the third consecutive month. The rebound was driven by a surge in individual non-single policies and robust performance across both individual and group segments.

A favourable base effect and a smoother adjustment following the GST waiver for individual life policies further supported this upswing, helping to maintain the industry’s growth momentum, said the report by CareEdge Ratings. LIC continued to lead the market, supported by strong momentum in both individual and group segments, while private insurers sustained double-digit growth. Individual non-single premiums posted notable gains, highlighting resilient recurring inflows, and the group business benefited from a revival in institutional activity.

According to Sanjay Agarwal, Senior Director, CareEdge Ratings, India’s life-insurance sector made a strong rebound in November. The surge in policy issuance is accompanied by broad-based growth in customer participation, indicating that the industry has overcome agency-led distribution issues following the change in surrender value norms introduced last year, he mentioned.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

