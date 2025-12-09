 India's IPO Proceeds Hit Record ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's IPO Proceeds Hit Record ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025

India's IPO Proceeds Hit Record ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025

In 2024, Indian IPOs raised Rs 1.73 lakh crore, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The surge reflects a maturing capital market driven by a swelling base of retail investors and steady institutional appetite, even as demand for equities in the secondary market softened.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
India's IPO Proceeds Hit Record ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025 |

New Delhi: India’s initial public offerings (IPO) have raised a record Rs 1.77 lakh crore ($19.6 billion) in 2025 so far, marginally higher than the 2024 tally, as companies rush to capture increasing investor demand.

With five more offerings scheduled to close on or before December 16, including ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co.’s $1.2‑billion deal, the total value of IPO proceeds is set to rise much higher than last year's proceeds.

In 2024, Indian IPOs raised Rs 1.73 lakh crore, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The surge reflects a maturing capital market driven by a swelling base of retail investors and steady institutional appetite, even as demand for equities in the secondary market softened.

Analysts said that firms are using buoyant demand to lock in funding before global conditions tighten, and India has eased the process for companies to list and initiated a run of big-ticket deals.

FPJ Shorts
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
Inside IndiGo's 'Apology Kit' To Passengers After 9 Hour Flight Delay
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
IndiGo Crisis: DGCA Orders Airline To Cut Winter Operations By 10% After Major Disruptions; 214 Flights To Be Curtailed Daily | VIDEO
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
Suspended Over ‘₹500 Cr For CM’ Remark, Navjot Kaur Sidhu Hits Back At Congress State Chief Raja Warring
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
'Grateful & Sleep Deprived': Vicky Kaushal Shares FIRST Photo With Katrina Kaif After Son's Birth On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
Read Also
CBI Registers Criminal Case Against Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL) In ₹57.47 Crore Bank...
article-image

Foreign institutional investors remain active participants in IPOs despite selling a record number of Indian equities in the secondary market. FII enthusiasm in primary markets helped companies across sectors and market caps to raise capital at elevated valuations.

Almost half of the more than 300 firms listed so far this year are trading below their offer price when the scrips debuted.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), on Thursday, proposed key reforms to address long-standing challenges around locking in pre-IPO pledged shares and simplifying public issue disclosures.

SEBI has suggested enabling depositories to designate pledged shares as "non-transferable" for the lock-in period in response to directives from the issuer.

Read Also
Steamhouse India Files Updated Draft Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹425 Crore Through IPO
article-image

India’s financial markets are heading into 2026 with renewed confidence, with notable surges in recent months and a resilient macroeconomic environment. This sharp turnaround was fuelled by multiple domestic triggers, including the GST 2.0 rate rationalisation that accelerated consumption across discretionary categories, a surge in manufacturing activity reflected in a two-month high PMI of 58.4.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'World Is Optimistic About India': PM Modi After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Commits $17.5 Billion...

'World Is Optimistic About India': PM Modi After Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Commits $17.5 Billion...

Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration...

Labour Policy Update: New Codes Grant Gig & Platform Workers Social Security, e-Shram Registration...

Steamhouse India Seeks ₹425 Crore Via IPO; Files Updated Papers With SEBI

Steamhouse India Seeks ₹425 Crore Via IPO; Files Updated Papers With SEBI

HRS Aluglaze Announces ₹50.9 Crore SME IPO Opening On December 11 With Price Band Of ₹94-96

HRS Aluglaze Announces ₹50.9 Crore SME IPO Opening On December 11 With Price Band Of ₹94-96

India's IPO Proceeds Hit Record ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025

India's IPO Proceeds Hit Record ₹1.77 Lakh Crore In 2025