New Delhi: India's industrial production data for October 2025 will be released on December 1, an official statement said on Friday.The All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data is usually released on the 28th of every month or the next working day if the 28th is a holiday.

"Accordingly, the IIP for October 2025 was scheduled to be released on 28th November 2025," the statement said.Since the release of the Quarterly Estimates of Gross Domestic Product for the second quarter (July-September) of 2025-26 is to coincide with the IIP release, the publication of the All India IIP for October 2025 has been rescheduled."It is hereby informed that the IIP for October 2025 will now be released on 1st December 2025 at 4:00 PM," the statement said.

