India’s Industrial Output Grows 4.9% In April, Manufacturing Sector Leads Growth Under New IIP Series

India’s industrial production grew 4.9 percent in April 2026. |

New Delhi: India’s industrial production grew by 4.9 percent in April 2026 compared to the same month last year, driven mainly by strong performance in the manufacturing sector. The figures were released under the new Index of Industrial Production (IIP) series with 2022-23 as the base year.

Manufacturing Drives Industrial Growth

Manufacturing, which contributes more than three-fourths of the IIP, recorded a healthy growth of 6.2 percent in April.

The sector remains one of the biggest job creators in the country, providing employment opportunities to graduates from engineering colleges and universities.

Out of 23 industry groups within manufacturing, 17 reported positive growth during the month.

Auto, Electrical Equipment Lead the Way

The biggest contributors to manufacturing growth were motor vehicles, electrical equipment, and machinery and equipment.

Production of motor vehicles increased by 12.7 percent compared to April last year.

Electrical equipment production grew by 19.2 percent, while machinery and equipment recorded a growth of 12.9 percent.

These sectors benefited from strong demand and higher industrial activity.

Power and Utilities Show Steady Performance

The electricity and gas supply sector recorded a growth of 4.9 percent in April.

Water supply, sewerage and waste management services performed even better, registering a 6.6 percent increase during the month.

The growth reflects continued expansion in public utility services across the country.

Mining Sector Remains Weak

Unlike other sectors, mining recorded a decline in output.

The sector posted a negative growth of 5.1 percent in April, making it the weakest performer among the major industrial segments.

Capital Goods Output Jumps

Data based on use-based classification showed that production of capital goods increased by 11.7 percent.

Capital goods include machinery and equipment used by factories and industries.

A rise in this category is seen as a sign of higher investments in the economy and stronger business confidence.

Consumer Demand Stays Healthy

Production of consumer durables such as televisions, refrigerators and electronic goods grew by 4.5 percent during April.

The increase indicates steady consumer demand supported by improving income levels.

Infrastructure and construction goods also recorded growth of more than 9 percent, helped by government spending on highways, ports and railway projects.

New IIP Series Introduced

The revised IIP series has been prepared with 2022-23 as the base year. The update was carried out under the guidance of a Technical Advisory Committee.

The government said the new series will provide a more accurate and comprehensive picture of India's industrial performance.