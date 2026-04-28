India’s Industrial Output Grows 4.1% In March Led By Manufacturing, Mining

India’s industrial activity saw a modest uptick in March, driven primarily by manufacturing and mining, even as the overall pace of growth remained moderate.

According to official data, India’s industrial output, measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), grew 4.1 percent year-on-year in March 2026. The growth was slightly higher than the 3.9 percent recorded in the same month last year, indicating a marginal improvement in industrial momentum.

The expansion was largely supported by the manufacturing sector, which recorded a growth of 4.3 percent during the month. Mining output also remained strong, rising 5.5 percent and contributing significantly to the overall industrial performance.

Despite the improvement, the pace of growth slowed compared to February, when industrial output had expanded at a stronger rate, suggesting some moderation in activity.

The latest data reflects a mixed trend in the industrial sector, where core segments such as manufacturing and mining continue to lend support, but broader momentum remains uneven. Analysts have pointed out that factors such as elevated input costs, global uncertainties, and supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on industrial activity.

Overall, the March numbers indicate that while India’s industrial sector remains on a growth path, the recovery is gradual and susceptible to external pressures, particularly from geopolitical tensions and commodity price volatility.