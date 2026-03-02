India's Gross GST Collections Rise 8.1% To ₹1.83 Lakh Crore In February 2026, Driven By Import Surge

New Delhi: Gross GST collection increased 8.1 per cent to over Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February, led by higher growth in revenues from imports. Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore.
Read Also
ICICI Bank Faces ₹50.38 Crore GST Demand With Penalty & Interest, Plans Further Legal Appeal...
Total refunds were up 10.2 per cent at Rs 22,595 crore. Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 lakh crore, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year. Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year.
Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.
FPJ Shorts
Indian Rice Exporters Advised To Avoid CIF Deals With Iran & Gulf Amid Escalating Conflict
Royal Enfield Sales Jump 11% YoY To 1,00,905 Units In February 2026
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Shah's Film Shows Good Jump Over The Weekend, Crosses ₹10 Crore Mark
Adani's Haifa Port In Israel Declares Full Security Amid Iran Missile Retaliation