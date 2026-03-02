 India's Gross GST Collections Rise 8.1% To ₹1.83 Lakh Crore In February 2026, Driven By Import Surge
India's gross GST collections increased 8.1 percent year-on-year to over Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February 2026, led by a strong 17.2 percent rise in import revenues to Rs 47,837 crore. Domestic revenue grew 5.3 percent to about Rs 1.36 lakh crore. Net GST stood at over Rs 1.61 lakh crore (up 7.9 percent), despite refunds rising 10.2 percent to Rs 22,595 crore.

PTIUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
New Delhi: Gross GST collection increased 8.1 per cent to over Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February, led by higher growth in revenues from imports. Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 per cent to about Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 per cent to Rs 47,837 crore.

Total refunds were up 10.2 per cent at Rs 22,595 crore. Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 lakh crore, up 7.9 per cent year-on-year. Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year. 

