India's general insurance firms record 22% uptick in premium income for Nov

General insurance firms across India clocked a 22.1 per cent rise in premium income Rs 19,209 crore in November, according to the General Insurance Council. Before that the growth of premium income in October had been recorded at 15.5 per cent.

Among state-owned firms National Insurance Company registered a 39.2 per cent jump in premium income at Rs 1,615 crore, alongside Oriental Insurance where it went up by 41.3 per cent

As for private players, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's premium income was 62.1 per cent higher, followed by ICICI Lombard General Insurancewhich saw an 18.9 per cent spike.