India's GDP growth drops to 4.4% for October-December quarter

India's GDP growth drops to 4.4% for October-December quarter

This is the second straight fall for GDP growth, which fell by more than 50 per cent from 13.2 per cent in April-June.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 05:57 PM IST
On India’s GDP, per capita GDP debt and growth, writes RN Bhaskar | Representative image

Amidst a global recession and pressure created by rising inflation, India has remained resilient in comparison to other major economies. But the headwinds have caught up to the emerging economy, with India's GDP growth being dragged back to 4.4 per cent for October-December quarter, from 6.3 per cent in July-September.

As for FY24, the Economic Survey of India is expecting 6.4 per cent GDP growth, while Morgan Stanley is looking at 6.2 per cent. On the other hand India Ratings has set it lower at 5.9 per cent, with further interest rate hikes to buckle rising inflation, expected to affect economic growth.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

