India's forex reserves surge by $10.417 billion after dipping last week

After dipping in the week that ended on January 6, 2023, India's foreign exchange reserves, which represent foreign currency and other assets in the country's possession, have surged by $10.417 billion. After being bogged down as the Reserve Bank of India had to use up forex reserves for strengthening the Rupee, they hit $572 billion by January 13.
The amount of foreign currency assets in the reserves went up by $9.078 billion due to the appreciation and depreciation of non-dollar currencies such as the euro, pound and yen.
As India remains the world's second largest gold importer, the yellow metal continued to shine in the reserves with a $1.106 billion spike, while Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) surged by $147 million.
