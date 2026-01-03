India's Forex Reserves Surge From $3.293 Billion To $696.61 Billion

File Image |

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 3.293 billion to USD 696.61 billion in the week to December 26, the RBI said on Friday. The overall kitty had increased by USD 4.368 billion to USD 693.318 billion in the previous reporting week. For the week ended December 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 184 million to USD 559.612 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves. Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 2.956 billion to USD 113.32 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 60 million to USD 18.803 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 93 million to USD 4.875 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.