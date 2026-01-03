 India's Forex Reserves Surge From $3.293 Billion To $696.61 Billion
India's foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 3.293 billion to USD 696.61 billion for the week ended December 26, following a USD 4.368 billion increase in the prior week, per RBI data released on January 2. The jump was driven mainly by a USD 2.956 billion rise in gold reserves to USD 113.32 billion, with foreign currency assets up USD 184 million to USD 559.612 billion.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 07:58 AM IST
File Image |

Mumbai: India's forex reserves jumped by USD 3.293 billion to USD 696.61 billion in the week to December 26, the RBI said on Friday. The overall kitty had increased by USD 4.368 billion to USD 693.318 billion in the previous reporting week. For the week ended December 26, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 184 million to USD 559.612 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.

Mumbai: Couple Loses ₹72.5 Lakh In Forex Trading Fraud; 1 Held, 2 Still At Large
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves. Value of the gold reserves jumped by USD 2.956 billion to USD 113.32 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by USD 60 million to USD 18.803 billion, the apex bank said. India's reserve position with the IMF was up by USD 93 million to USD 4.875 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data. 

