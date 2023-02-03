e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's forex reserves hit a 6-month high at $576.76

India's forex reserves hit a 6-month high at $576.76

This is the third consecutive week that India's forex has increased.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 03, 2023, 05:52 PM IST
article-image
India's forex reserves hit a 6-month high at $576.76 | File/ Representative image
Follow us on

India's forex reserves increased by $ 3.03 billion to $ 576.76 billion for the week ended January 27, stated data by Reserve Bank of India. This is the third consecutive week that India's forex has increased.

The reserves in the week ending January 20, were at $573.73 billion.

According to Reuters, the RBI has intervened to buy dollars as the rupee stabilised. In addition, the valuation also changed, which added to the RBI's forex reserves.

Read Also
Rupee rises 12 paise to 82.08 against dollar in early trade
article-image

The rupee gained 12 paise to 82.08 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Adani's relative on SEBI committee raises concerns about conflict of interest

Adani's relative on SEBI committee raises concerns about conflict of interest

TCS named to world’s most admired companies list by Fortune Magazine

TCS named to world’s most admired companies list by Fortune Magazine

Tech Mahindra allots shares worth Rs 4.24 lakh to employees as stock options

Tech Mahindra allots shares worth Rs 4.24 lakh to employees as stock options

Hero MotoCorp launches new campaign for XPulse 200T 4V with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Hero MotoCorp launches new campaign for XPulse 200T 4V with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Indigo net profit jumps at Rs 1,422.61 cr; Reliance Infrastructure net loss...

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Indigo net profit jumps at Rs 1,422.61 cr; Reliance Infrastructure net loss...