India's forex reserves decline by over $870 mn during week ended January 7

India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $878 million during the week ended January 7, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

RBI data said that the forex reserves decreased to $632.736 billion as against $633.614 billion for December 31, 2021.

FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, were down by $497 million to $569.392 billion.

The value of the country's gold reserves inched down by $360 million to $39.044 billion, while SDR value was down by $16 million to $19.098 billion, the data said.

India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs), and the country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 08:31 PM IST