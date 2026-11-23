India's private sector maintained strong growth momentum in November, supported by an acceleration in manufacturing activity despite a moderation in services expansion, according to survey data released on Monday.

The HSBC Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased marginally to 56.3 from 56.2 in October.

The manufacturing PMI climbed to a nine-month high of 56.0 from 54.7, while the manufacturing output index advanced to 58.3 from 57.0. Meanwhile, the services business activity index declined to 55.3 from 55.8.

A PMI reading above 50 denotes expansion, while a reading below that threshold indicates contraction.

Overall new business expanded at its quickest pace since June, driven by stronger manufacturing demand. Growth in new orders across the services sector remained unchanged.

Survey respondents attributed higher sales to favourable market conditions and the acquisition of new customers.

International orders recorded their strongest expansion in four months. Manufacturers continued to outperform service providers in export growth, although the pace moderated for goods producers and accelerated for services firms.

Pranjul Bhandari, HSBC's chief India economist, attributed the manufacturing recovery primarily to stronger domestic demand.

Manufacturers increased input purchases at the fastest rate since May, while raw material inventories registered their strongest growth in nine months. Finished goods inventories recorded their largest increase since the survey began in March 2005.

Private sector employment registered marginal growth during November. Manufacturers expanded their workforce at the quickest pace in seven months, while services companies reported a slight reduction in employment for the first time in nearly a year.

Pending business declined for the second successive month, reflecting falling services backlogs despite a marginal increase among manufacturers.

Operating costs rose slightly across both sectors. Selling price inflation accelerated compared with October but remained modest by historical standards, with manufacturers and service providers increasing prices at identical rates.

Business confidence regarding activity over the next 12 months reached its highest level since May, supported by improving optimism across both sectors. However, overall sentiment remained below its historical average.

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