India's fiscal deficit in Apr-Dec rises to 59.8% of annual target for FY23

PTI

Earlier in the day, the Economic Survey suggested that India is on track to meet its fiscal deficit target for FY23. The deficit indicates the gap between the government's revenue and the amoung of money it spends in a year. Between April to December 2022, the fiscal deficit for India touched Rs 9.93 lakh crore, which represents 59.8 per cent of the target set at Rs 16.61 lakh crore.

Although India collected Rs 15.56 lakh crore from taxes, it spent Rs 28.18 lakh crore, while expenses may overshoot targets with the need for post-pandemic support. For FY23, the government had set the target at 6.4 per cent of the GDP, and is expected to cut it down to 5.8 per cent for FY24 in the upcoming budget.

The government is also expected to borrow a record Rs 15.8 lakh crore for the next fiscal year to fund its expenses.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)