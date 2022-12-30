India's Fiscal Deficit for Apr-Nov 2022 hit Rs 9.78 lakh cr

File/ Representative image

India's fiscal deficit, which indicates the difference between the government's income and the money it spends, touched Rs 9.78 lakh crore between April and November 2022. This number also represents 58.9 per cent of the annual estimate for the fiscal deficit, with the year nearing an end.

The government spent twice as much as it earned during the period, with tax receipts worth Rs 12.25 lakh crore, and expenses hitting Rs 24.43 lakh crore. Earlier this month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that India is on target to meet the target of fiscal deficit accounting for 6.4 per cent of the GDP.