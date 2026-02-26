India’s Engineering Goods Exports Surge Past $100 Billion In First 10 Months Of FY26, Up 4.52% YoY

India’s engineering goods exports crossed the 100 billion dollar milestone, reaching 101.13 billion dollars, growing 4.52 percent year-on-year. January exports jumped 10.4 percent to 10.40 billion dollars, led by copper, iron & steel, and motor vehicles. |

New Delhi: Engineering goods exports from India grew by 4.52 per cent year-on-year to $101.13 billion during the April-January period of 2025-26, crossing the $100 billion mark for the first time in the current fiscal, EEPC India said on Thursday. Driven primarily by copper, iron and steel, and motor vehicles, engineering goods exports recorded a 10.4 per cent (on-year) rise in January to $10.40 billion even as shipments to the US recorded a decline during this period.

Engineering goods exports to the US, India's top market, however fell 6.8 per cent year-on-year to $1.51 billion in January, as against $1.62 billion in January 2025. “Favourable base was one of the major reasons behind the double-digit growth in January this year. Notably, Indian engineering exports also bounced back in most of the regions. This is very positive news, especially at a time when global trade is going through realignments pushed by changing geopolitics,” said Pankaj Chadha, Chairman EEPC India. Indian engineering exports would continue to grow in the coming months and surpass $120 billion in FY26, he added.

"The recent schemes announced by the government, especially the Market Access Scheme, are estimated to be a big enabler of Indian exports. This is crucial at a time when more Indian exporters are eager to participate in global exhibitions and exhibit their products to global markets," Chadha noted. Meanwhile, EEPC India also urged the government to reconsider its decision to reduce RoDTEP benefits by half, considering the ongoing challenges and uncertainties prevailing on the external front.

Among the top 25 key markets for Indian engineering goods, shipments to as many as 19 countries recorded positive growth, while in the case of six countries, the growth was negative. Engineering goods exports to some of the major markets, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the UK, Singapore, and China, registered impressive growth during this period. Engineering goods exports to the UAE went up 42.4 per cent in January 2026 to $871.48 million. In the case of Saudi Arabia, exports were up 33.3 per cent at $518.58 million. Region-wise, North America and the European Union (EU) remained the top two exporting regions for Indian engineering goods in January this year.

