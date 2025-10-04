 India's Engineering Export Promotion Council Eases Merchanting Trade Transaction Rules, Enhancing Business Fluidity
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia's Engineering Export Promotion Council Eases Merchanting Trade Transaction Rules, Enhancing Business Fluidity

India's Engineering Export Promotion Council Eases Merchanting Trade Transaction Rules, Enhancing Business Fluidity

Industry association Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) India said that the decision will significantly ease the compliance burden for small exporters and provide flexibility to merchant traders.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Industry association Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) on Friday welcomed the relaxation of Merchanting Trade Transaction (MTT) rules, saying that it would significantly improve the ease of doing business, particularly for small exporters and retailers. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has eased the MTT rules by extending the time period for outlay of foreign exchange from four to six months, effective as of October 1, 2025.

The central bank also simplified the process for the timely closure of entries in the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System (EDPMS) and Import Data Processing and Monitoring System (IDPMS) for transactions up to Rs 10 lakh per bill. EEPC India said that the decision will significantly ease the compliance burden for small exporters and provide flexibility to merchant traders.

Read Also
RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee Slashes India’s Inflation Rate Forecast To 2.6% From 3.1%
article-image

"The reforms introduced by the RBI were long-pending demands of EEPC India. The move is set to reduce compliance burden for MSME exporters and ensure procedural flexibility for traders," EEPC Chairman Pankaj Chadha said. Under the new rule, entries (including outstanding entries) in EDPMS and IDPMS of a value up to Rs 10 lakh can be reconciled and closed based on a declaration provided by the exporter concerned that the amount has been realised or by the importer that the amount has been paid.

Any reduction in the declared value or invoice value of the shipping bills or bills of entry shall also be accepted, based on the declaration by the exporter or importer concerned. The RBI has taken several other steps recently to boost trade, including the promotion of the Indian rupee (INR) in the settlement of cross-border trade.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi: 4 Teachers Of MCD-Run School Suspended Over Serious Misconduct On Premises; Principal Removed For Negligence
Delhi: 4 Teachers Of MCD-Run School Suspended Over Serious Misconduct On Premises; Principal Removed For Negligence
Bombay High Court Dismisses 2 Senior District-Level Judges For Serious Lapses In Conduct
Bombay High Court Dismisses 2 Senior District-Level Judges For Serious Lapses In Conduct
Ministry Of Education Appeals To Students To Join Viksit Bharat Buildathon-2025; Registrations Close On Oct 6
Ministry Of Education Appeals To Students To Join Viksit Bharat Buildathon-2025; Registrations Close On Oct 6
Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects Kalbadevi, Girgaon & Vidhan Bhavan Stations Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Oct 8
Mumbai Metro 3: MMRC Chief Ashwini Bhide Inspects Kalbadevi, Girgaon & Vidhan Bhavan Stations Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Oct 8

It sets a reference rate for the rupee against the currencies of major trade partners. Chadha said that all these measures would give a big push to trade and investment, besides helping the Indian rupee go globally gradually.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nitish Kumar-Led Cabinet Approves Two Key Airport Projects In Bihar's Saharsa & Bhagalpur, Boosting...

Nitish Kumar-Led Cabinet Approves Two Key Airport Projects In Bihar's Saharsa & Bhagalpur, Boosting...

India's Engineering Export Promotion Council Eases Merchanting Trade Transaction Rules, Enhancing...

India's Engineering Export Promotion Council Eases Merchanting Trade Transaction Rules, Enhancing...

Malaysian Companies To Invest ₹10,000 Crore In Andhra Pradesh's Capital Amaravati; Boosting...

Malaysian Companies To Invest ₹10,000 Crore In Andhra Pradesh's Capital Amaravati; Boosting...

Predictable Tax System Is Critical For Boosting Investment & Creating Jobs: NITI Aayog CEO

Predictable Tax System Is Critical For Boosting Investment & Creating Jobs: NITI Aayog CEO

India Initiates Probe Into Dumping Of Steel Items From China, Indonesia & Vietnam After Domestic...

India Initiates Probe Into Dumping Of Steel Items From China, Indonesia & Vietnam After Domestic...