Eight core industries' output grew 6.8% in March; cumulative output during FY 2020-21 contracts 7%: Data

The combined index of eight core industries stood at 143.1 in March 2021, which increased by 6.8 (provisional) per cent as compared to the index of March 2020. Its cumulative growth during April to March 2020-21 has been (-) 7.0 per cent, according to data released by the commerce and industry ministry

In February 2021, the output of eight core industries was at -3.8 per cent. Meanwhile, in March 2020, the output contracted by 8.6 per cent. In APril 2020, it slumped by 37.9 per cent due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Meanwhile, the final growth rate of the index of eight core industries for December 2020 is revised to 0.4 per cent from its provisional level (-) 1.3 per cent. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).