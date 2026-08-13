India's Edible Oil Imports Fall 8% To 14.81 Lakh Tonnes In July: SEA Data | AI Representational Image

New Delhi, Aug 13: India's edible oil imports fell 8 per cent in July to 14.81 lakh tonnes, according to industry body SEA.

Edible oil imports stood at 16.16 lakh tonnes in the same month last year.

India's vegetable oil (edible and non-edible) imports declined by 7 per cent year-on-year to 15.25 lakh tonnes in July 2026, compared with 16.48 lakh tonnes imported in the same month last year, Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement on Thursday.

Import trends during oil year

In the first nine months of the 2025-26 oil year (November 2025 to July 2026), the vegetable oil (edible + non-edible) imports stood at 121.50 lakh tonnes, compared with 116.03 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the preceding marketing year.

The total edible oil imports rose 5 per cent to 119.23 lakh tonnes from 113.46 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous oil year.

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Shift towards crude oil imports

In the import basket, SEA said the ratio of refined oils sharply decreased to 4 per cent from 14 per cent, while crude oil ratio increased to 96 per cent from 86 per cent due to the rise in import of crude palm oil.

India imports palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia, while the country buys soyabean oil from Argentina and Brazil.

Around 60 per cent of the domestic edible oil demand is met through imports.

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