India's domestic air passenger traffic grows sequentially

India's domestic air passenger traffic grew sequentially in November. However, it continued to remain in contraction mode on a year-on-year basis.

Accordingly, the traffic declined by over 50 per cent to 63.54 lakh from 1.29 crore passengers ferried during November 2019, data furnished by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

In contrast, on a sequential basis, domestic airlines' had ferried 52.71 lakh during October.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan-Nov 2020 were 556.84 lakhs as against 1311.54 lakhs during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of -57.54 per cent and monthly growth of -50.93 per cent," the DGCA data report said.

"The passenger load factor in the month of November 2020 has shown some recovery due to increased demand after opening of 'lockdown' and onset of festive season."